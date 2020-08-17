Joliet House Explosion Leaves Three Hurt
Three people are hurt after an explosion destroyed a home in unincorporated East Joliet. Authorities say a house on the 22-hundred-block of Washington Street exploded yesterday. The elderly couple living in the home and their neighbor were transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. The daughter of the homeowners identified them as Yvonne and Randy Hedden. They were outside gardening when the explosion happened. The couple was in stable condition, while the neighbor’s injuries were minor. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.