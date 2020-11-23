Joliet Man Arrested After Fleeing Police
A 24-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Friday after fleeing police during a traffic stop. It was on Friday night, at 11:52pm, that officers saw a car in the 1000 block of Jefferson driving in an erratic manner and traveling at a high speed. The vehicle then struck another car while turning southbound on Midland from Jefferson. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at South Midland Avenue and West Park Drive at which time the drive fled on foot.
Officers gave chase and identified the driver as Jacques Harris after locating him in a nearby wooded area. Harris was placed into custody without incident. Officers discovered a firearm in the front seat of the vehicle and it was determined to be loaded and the identification number appeared to have been defaced. A cellular phone owned by Harris and a bag of what appeared to be ecstasy pills were recovered together near the path in which Harris fled from Officers. The pills later tested positive for the presence of Ecstasy.
Jacques Harris was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Ammunition by Felon, No FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.