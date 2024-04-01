Joliet Man Arrested Following Two Thefts At One Store

John Carter (34, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and released on a Notice to Appear for Retail Theft (3 Counts).

On March 17, 2024, at 4:05 p.m., Officers responded to Walmart (2424 West Jefferson Street) for a report of a past tense retail theft that occurred during the early afternoon hours of March 16, 2024. During this incident it was believed that a male entered the store and selected two Xbox game consoles and concealed the merchandise inside of a piece of luggage that was also for sale. The male then exited the store past the last point of sale without paying. The male suspect in this retail theft would eventually be identified as Carter.

On March 29, 2024, at 1:36 p.m., Officers responded to Walmart (2424 West Jefferson Street) for a report of a retail theft. Officers learned that on this date, Carter was observed by store loss prevention employees opening merchandise packaging and concealing the items in his clothing. Officers located Carter in the store and placed him into custody without incident. Carter was found to have concealed clothing and an electronic robot.

During this interaction, it was determined that Carter was responsible for the retail theft committed on March 16, 2024, as well as an additional retail theft that occurred on March 28, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., in which Carter is accused of concealing clothing and electronics in a piece of luggage and then fleeing from the store without paying for the items.

Carter was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and released on a Notice to Appear in court.