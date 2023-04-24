Joliet Man Charged After Allegedly Driving at Police

A 34-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly driving at multiple officers. On Saturday afternoon Joliet Police saw Martin Craig in an Audi A5 in the parking lot of the Sunshine Food Mart.

Authorities were aware that Craig was wanted on a Grundy County arrest warrant for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. When Joliet Police attempted to block Craig’s vehicle, he placed the car in drive and took off at multiple officers.

While fleeing in his vehicle, Craig struck an unmarked squad car as well as three additional unoccupied vehicles. His car also struck a nearby fence and fled northbound on Wilcox Street at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, Officers located Craig’s car unoccupied near Hosmer Street and Inner Circle in Crest Hill. Joliet and Crest Hill Police learned that Craig was in a nearby house in the 1800 block of Inner Circle.

Officers from both departments made contact with Craig at the house and he was placed into custody without further incident. Two others, 34-year-old Rebecca Cortez and 23-year-old Kaitlain Findley, were also arrested.

Findley had been texting 911 in an attempt to draw Officers to a different residence. Officers received consent to search the home. After searching the home, Officers recovered suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

Martin Craig was charged with Aggravated Assault (5 Counts), Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Driving While License Revoked, a Grundy County Arrest Warrant, and an Illinois Department of Corrections Arrest Warrant.

Rebecca Cortez was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Kaitlin Findley was charged with Disorderly Conduct.