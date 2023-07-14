Joliet Man Charged After Fleeing from Traffic Stop

A 32-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. Carlos Lee has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer (2

Counts), and Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer.

On Wednesday evening, at 7:45 PM, Joliet Police at Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Cadillac CTS in the 400 block of Gardner Street for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device. The driver refused to stop and sped away from the Officers, who did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

A short time later, Officers located the same vehicle near Fifth Avenue and Sherman Street and observed the male driver running from the vehicle with what Officers believed to be a handgun in his left hand. Officers ran after the male while giving commands to stop, which the male ignored.

Officers caught up with the male in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue and placed him into

custody following a brief struggle. The arrestee was identified by Officers as Carlos Lee.