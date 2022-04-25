Joliet Man Sexually Assaults Two Women At Grundy County Rest Stop Along I-80

Illinois State Police arrest a 36-year-old Joliet man after he allegedly assaulted two women at a rest area along I-80 in Grundy County.
On April 22, 2022, just after midnight, ISP District 5 Troopers responded to a rest area on westbound Interstate 80 in Grundy County for a reported sexual assault. A female victim reported that a male battered her and attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to escape from the suspect. While ISP Troopers were responding to the scene, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted another female victim at the rest area. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
A thorough and expedient investigation identified the suspect as Jairren L. Williams. ISP was assisted by multiple other area law enforcement partners in locating the suspect. At approximately 11:15 a.m., Agents took Williams into custody without incident in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Joliet. A gun was found on his person at that time.
Williams, was charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Armed Violence, Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Use of Weapon.
Williams’ bond was set at $300,000. He remains in custody at the Grundy County Jail.