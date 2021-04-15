Joliet Park District’s Donate Your Weight Challenge Weigh-out
Scott Slocum and Monica DeSantis show off their Joliet Park District t-shirts, Stronger Than Yesterday following weigh-out
We did it and got this t-shirt and you can do too. More than 837 pounds lost at of 8:30 a.m. today at the Joliet Park District as part of their “Donate Your Weight” challenge to benefit the Northern Illinois Food Bank. You still have time to weigh-out today, until 8 p.m. at Inwood Athletic Club or Nowell Park. On average people are losing about 5 pounds. Every pound lost will be donated toward the sponsorship of a mobile pantry from the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Participants must weight in and out at the same location. The 6 week challenge is sponsored by DuPage Medical Group and D’Arcy Buick GMC.