Joliet Police Alert Public to Increase in Ruse Burglaries
Joliet Police want to alert the public of a large increase of ruse burglaries in the greater Joliet area. The current trend is for a group of 3 male suspects wearing the pictured attire in unmarked vehicles, trying to enter elderly residents’ residences to test the water for coronavirus. There have been several Joliet victims over the last 7 months, specifically around the Black Rd & Larkin Ave neighborhoods, normally from 12-5pm. If you have elderly family, friends, or neighbors that live in this area please educate them on this subject. As a reminder, City of Joliet, Illinois, Government workers will have COJ identification, and will be driving clearly marked COJ vehicles. COJ workers do also do NOT enter private residence’s to check for the coronavirus.