Joliet Police Arrest Man After Entering Garage Without Permission
Joliet Police car/md
A 54-year-old Joliet was arrested on Monday night after an incident in a homeowner’s garage. Joliet Police were called to the 2100 Glenwood Avenue at approximately 8:00pm after receiving a call that a man had entered a neighborhood garage and he was not permitted to be there. Cruz Palacios was seen by police exiting the garage as they arrived on the scene. The suspect refused follow officers commands and a brief struggle ensued as a result. An investigation showed the Palacios was intoxicated and had entered the garage after yelling at the homeowner who was sitting outside at the time. Palacios was charged with Criminal Trespass to Residence, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting.