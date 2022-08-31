Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile

Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile from the 3200 block of McDonough Street. Landen Brown is a 17-year-old African American who stands at 5’08” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and black Nike slides. Brown’s hair may be all black now and he is known to hang out in the St. Pat’s neighborhood or in the 0-100 block of McDonough Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Brown is encouraged to call 911 or the Investigations Division at (815)724-3020.