Joliet Police Asking for the Public’s Help Regarding Homicide

The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in connection to a homicide in the city at the end of last month. The murder happened on Tuesday, May 30, when authorities were called to the 400 block of South Joliet Street for a report of a person shot.

There was a 16-year-old male who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner. Joliet Police are looking for anyone who can provide video footage or information regarding the homicide. You are asked to contact Joliet Police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Additionally, residents can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ to submit information anonymously.