Joliet Police Car Hit in Traffic Crash While Responding to an Emergency

Joliet police vehicle/md

A Joliet Police squad car was involved in a traffic crash on Monday morning. It was 7:32 am, officers responded to the intersection of Ingalls Avenue and North Larkin Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving a marked Joliet Police Department squad car. An on-duty officer was traveling northbound on North Larkin Avenue approaching Ingalls with its emergency lights and siren activated.

The officer slowed for the northbound North Larkin Avenue red light and proceeded through the intersection at which time the squad was struck on the passenger side by a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 48-year-old from Joliet that was westbound on Ingalls Avenue. The collision then forced the Impala into a Kia Forte driven by a 37-year-old male Joliet resident that was faced southbound on North Larkin Avenue and stopped at the red traffic light.

The Officer and the woman were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. The driver of the Kia Forte was uninjured. The woman was cited for Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration.