Joliet Police Chase, Tase And Arrest Man
Adrian Clark in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility
A Joliet man arrested after fleeing police, crashing his vehicle and resisting arrest. On March 22, 2021 at approximately 12:02AM, Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Raynor Avenue and Richmond Street after observing that it was driving erratically and nearly struck a Joliet Police squad car. The driver later identified as 33 year old Adrian Clark of Joliet refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle left the roadway onto the front lawn of a residence in the 500 block of Western Avenue at which time the vehicle struck a tree and then continued to flee Officers after returning to the roadway.
The vehicle became disabled in the area of South Center Street and Pleasant Street after striking a median. Clark exited the vehicle and attempted to flee from Officers on foot. Officers caught up to Clark at which time he struggled with Officers attempting to arrest him. Officers deployed a taser and Clark was taken into custody without further incident. Officers recovered a firearm upon search of Clark’s vehicle. Clark was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center by ambulance for injuries sustained during the incident. Clark was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility upon release from the hospital.
Clark was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the offenses of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Aggravated Resisting a Peace Officer (6 Counts), Obstructing a Peace Officer, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Criminal Damage to Property (Greater than $5,000).