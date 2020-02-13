Joliet Police Investigating Shots Fired at Four Teens
Joliet Police are sharing details regarding a incident of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon. It was at approximately 2:29pm that officers were called to the 500 block of Second Avenue in reference to shots fired. Officers were able to locate a vehicle that had been shot which was occupied by two victims both 18-year-old males near Washington Street and Richards Street. Officers were then notified of two additional victims, two 17-year-old males in the 100 block of S Collins Street who were also in the vehicle when it was shot. None of the victims were injured in the shooting.
Officers were able to determine that the four victims were driving on Miller Street near Second Avenue when their vehicle was shot at by unknown occupants of a white pickup truck, causing damage to their vehicle. Two of the victims exited the vehicle after the shooting where they were later located in the 100 block of S Collins Street. Officers searched the area and located spent shell casings near the 100 block of Meda Avenue. At this time nothing else appeared to be struck by gunfire.
Joliet Central High School was also put on lockdown as a precaution. The Joliet Police Department is actively investigating the shooting and following up on leads. If anyone has information in reference to the shooting they are encouraged to call the Investigations Unit at 815-724-3020. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Will County Crimestoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.