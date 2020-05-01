Joliet Police Release All Four Suspects After Vehicle Chase
Joliet Police car/md
The Joliet Police is sharing more details after a police chase in the city ended in Diamond earlier in the week. It was on April 28th at approximately 8:59pm, Joliet Police pursued a black Cadillac SUV from Richards Street and 4th Avenue in Joliet, to the area of W Coal City Road and Interstate 55 in Diamond, IL.
Once the SUV stopped, multiple occupants exited the SUV and fled on foot. Joliet Officers were able to take two suspects that fled from the SUV into custody immediately. Two other suspects were located were taken into custody in the 2500 block k of E Stellon Street in Diamond at approximately 1:35am hours on April 29th, 2020 with the assistance of Grundy County law enforcement agencies.
All four suspects taken into custody were transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning. After conferring with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, all four suspects were released at this time pending further investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages. The Joliet Police Investigations Division is actively looking into what occurred, and attempting to identify the remaining suspects that fled from the SUV after the pursuit. The Joliet Police will update the public at a later date when it has more information.