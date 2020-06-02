Joliet Police Release List Of Those Arrested Sunday Night Following Looting & Civil Unrest

From May 31st, 2020 at approximately 7:00 p.m. until June 1st at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Joliet Police Department had numerous calls for service regarding groups and individuals promoting civil unrest, inciting violence, and committing various crimes throughout our community.
In total, the Joliet Police Department arrested 30 people (23 custodial & 7 compliance citations) during throughout the night. Charges, arrest times, arrest locations for the 30 arrestees are
listed below.
Joachin, Jazmin (19, Joliet) – Burglary – arrested @ 9:40pm/1801 Ingalls Ave;
Williams, Gerron D. (26, Joliet) – Burglary, Mob Action – arrested @ 9:00pm/1801 Ingalls Ave;
Wiedman, William J. (24, Joliet) – Criminal Damage to Property, Mob Action – arrested @ 10:00pm/2701 Plainfield Rd;
Parrott, Michael E. (41, Crest Hill) – Burglary, Retail Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Obstructing A Peace
Officer – arrested @ 9:49pm/1470 N Larkin Ave;
Singletary, Jason R. (30, Joliet) – Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property – arrested @ 9:33pm/1470 N Larkin Ave;
Wallace, Johnnie D. (26, Joliet) – Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property – arrested @ 10:00pm/1470 N Larkin Ave;
McAfee, Shawniquia C. (23, Joliet) – Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property – arrested @ 9:49pm/1470 N Larkin Ave;
Jones, Shade (32, Joliet) – Resisting A Peace Officer – arrested @ 11:41pm/424 Kungs Way;
Stewart, John T. (34, Joliet) – Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, Unlawful Use of Weapon,
Obstructing a Peace Officer – arrested @ 11:41pm/424 Kungs Way;
Squires, Justin C. (23, Plainfield) – Aggravated Assault – arrested @ 11:36pm/1621 W Jefferson St;
Clark, Malik A. (22, Joliet) – Burglary – arrested @ 12:00am/819 W Jefferson St;
Puga, Lorenzo (31, Steger) – Battery – arrested @ 12:23am/325 S Larkin Ave;
Smith, Jamal M. (28, Crest Hill) – Aggravated Assault, Mob Action – arrested @ 12:36am/1601 W Jefferson St;
Williams Jr,. Victor M. (23, Lockport) – Aggravated Assault, Mob Action – arrested @ 12:36am/1601 W Jefferson St;
Garcia, Javier (45, Joliet) – Obstructing a Peace Officer – arrested @ 2:07am/1609 W Jefferson St;
Gavin, Davonte D. (27, Joliet) – Aggravated Assault, Mob Action – arrested @ 12:40am/1609 W Jefferson St;
Pringle, Quention L. (24, Joliet) – Mob Action, Obstructing A Peace Officer – arrested @ 10:00pm/1803 W Jefferson St;
Szulc, John V. (23, Joliet) – Obstructing a Peace Officer – arrested @ 12:00am/1621 W Jefferson St;
Hellman, Thomas M. (21, Joliet) – Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer – arrested @ 10:00pm/1719 W
Jefferson St;
Griffin, Rico M. (27, Joliet) – Obstructing a Peace Officer – arrested @ 10:00pm/1719 W Jefferson St;
Smith, Mya S.I. (20, Crest Hill) – Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding – arrested @ 2:16am/W Jefferson St
& Morris St;
Martinez, Joaquin A. (18, Joliet) – Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer – arrested @ 3:01am/1715 W
Jefferson St;
Martinez, Raziel A. (20, Joliet) – Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer – arrested @ 3:01am/1715 W
Jefferson St;
Goodwin, John R. (48, Joliet) – Obstructing a Peace Officer – arrested @ 10:58pm/W Jefferson St & N Larkin Ave;
Wade, Lakeshia L. (30, Joliet) – Obstructing a Peace Officer – arrested @ 10:31pm/W Jefferson St & N Larkin Ave;
Nunez, Julien G. (21, Minooka) – Criminal Trespass to Land, Disorderly Conduct – arrested @ 9:46pm/2701 Plainfield Rd;
Simpson, Vincent A. (19, Crest Hill) – Criminal Trespass to Land, Disorderly Conduct – arrested @ 9:46pm/2701
Plainfield Rd;
Wade, Emma F. (30, Joliet) – Criminal Trespass to Land – arrested @ 9:36pm/2701 Plainfield Rd.