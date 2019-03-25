Joliet Police Investigating Homicide at Harrah’s Casino and Hotel

The Joliet Police Department has announced that they are investigating a Homicide that occurred on Sunday, March 24th at the Harrahs Casino Hotel located at 151 North Joliet Street.

At approximately 9:57pm, officers responded to the Harrahs Casino Hotel reference to fight where someone might have been stabbed. Officers located the victim, 75-year-old Emanuel M. Burgrino, from Hales Corners, WI in a hallway of the hotel with stab wounds. Burgrino was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.Officers were able to determine that as Burgrino left his hotel room, the suspect attacked him. The suspect then stabbed Burgrino and left the hotel prior to police arrival.

The Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. Detectives are looking for any video captured on a surveillance camera, particularly in the downtown area of Joliet, on Sunday, March 24th between the hours of 09:00pm and 12:00am showing possible persons of interest.

Security cameras did capture images of a person of interest. If anyone knows the identity of the pictured person, has surveillance video of him, or any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Jansma at 815-724-3028 or they can contact the Joliet Investigations Unit directly at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous. This is an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages. The Joliet Police is actively looking into what occurred and for those responsible. The Joliet Police will update the public at a later date when it has more information.