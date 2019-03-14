Joliet Police Seeking Public’s Help In Locating Man Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Joliet Police Department is looking for assistance in locating Vincent L. Bond who is wanted for Aggravated Robbery. Bond is believed to be the person who robbed the Metro PCS at 2225 West Jefferson Street on February 25, 2019. If anyone has information on the location of Vincent L. Bond, they are encouraged to call the Joliet Police at 815-726-2491 or call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.

Will County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1000 Reward for information leading to the apprehension of Vincent Bond who considered to be armed and dangerous.