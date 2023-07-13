Joliet Public Library Unveils Youth Art Gallery Presented by Old National Bank

Joliet Public Library is pleased to announce the unveiling of the new Youth Art Gallery, presented by Old National Bank. The gallery space on the second floor of the Ottawa Street Branch will feature artwork from Joliet’s young artists from local area schools.

“One of our core values as an organization is to act as a child’s first pathway to discovering a larger world,” said Executive Director of the Joliet Public Library, Megan Millen. “We are excited about new partnerships with area schools and the opportunity to showcase talented young artists and their work to our entire community.”

Each month, the Youth Art Gallery will feature artwork from a specific school, starting with those in District 86. There will be 20 pieces on display at a time. The first display will feature students from across District 86 who were selected for a recent Art Show out of hundreds of students.

The Library is grateful to Old National Bank and Market President for Will County Bob Diedrich, for their sponsorship of the Youth Art Gallery.

“Old National Bank is very proud to be able to help sponsor the Joliet Public Library’s Youth Art Gallery,” said Diedrich. “We look forward to the youth in our community spending endless hours, enjoying the gallery at the library.”

The Library will host an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. The Youth Art Gallery is located on the second floor of the Ottawa Street Branch in the Youth Services Department.

The Joliet Public Library is a resource for the Joliet community to read, explore, ask and discover. For more information, visit https://jolietlibrary.org/ or call 815-740-2660. Library hours are Monday–Thursday from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., and Friday–Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Joliet Public Library press release