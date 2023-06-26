The Joliet Public Library Youth Art Gallery Unveiling at the Joliet Public Library’s Ottawa Street Branch (2nd Level) on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 pm.

The Youth Art Gallery is presented by Old National Bank and features artwork from Joliet’s young artists from local area schools.

Each month, the Youth Art Gallery will feature artwork from a specific school, starting with those in District 86. There will be 20 pieces on display at a time. The first display will feature students from across District 86 who were selected for a recent Art Show out of hundreds of students.