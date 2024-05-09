Joliet Seeks Neighborhood Heroes
May 9, 2024 7:01AM CDT
The City of Joliet is accepting nominations for the 2024 Neighborhood Hero Award Program. You can nominate someone who has an outstanding yard.
Criteria for a Neighborhood Hero Award:
Nominations are due by Monday, June 10th.
Nominations must include the address of the property as well as a brief description of the reason for the nomination, particularly if there have been obvious improvements to the property. Nominations can be sent to the City of Joliet by email or mail.
Email: neighborhoodservices@joliet.
Mail: City of Joliet, Attn: Neighborhood Services, 150 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432
For questions, please contact Neighborhood Services Director Michael Sinnet at (815) 724-4099 or [email protected]