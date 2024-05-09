Joliet Seeks Neighborhood Heroes

The City of Joliet is accepting nominations for the 2024 Neighborhood Hero Award Program. You can nominate someone who has an outstanding yard.

Criteria for a Neighborhood Hero Award:

Lawn neat and maintained;

Use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping, and other decorative features;

Exterior appearance of residence must be in good condition;

Landscaping must be resident’s own work;

Garbage cans not visible and no artificial flowers

Nominations are due by Monday, June 10th.

Nominations must include the address of the property as well as a brief description of the reason for the nomination, particularly if there have been obvious improvements to the property. Nominations can be sent to the City of Joliet by email or mail.