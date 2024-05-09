1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Seeks Neighborhood Heroes

May 9, 2024 7:01AM CDT
Joliet is looking for neighborhood heroes

 

The City of Joliet is accepting nominations for the 2024 Neighborhood Hero Award Program. You can nominate someone who has an outstanding yard.

Criteria for a Neighborhood Hero Award:

  • Lawn neat and maintained;
  • Use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping, and other decorative features;
  • Exterior appearance of residence must be in good condition;
  • Landscaping must be resident’s own work;
  • Garbage cans not visible and no artificial flowers

Nominations are due by Monday, June 10th.

Nominations must include the address of the property as well as a brief description of the reason for the nomination, particularly if there have been obvious improvements to the property. Nominations can be sent to the City of Joliet by email or mail.

Emailneighborhoodservices@joliet.gov

Mail: City of Joliet, Attn: Neighborhood Services, 150 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432

For questions, please contact Neighborhood Services Director Michael Sinnet at (815) 724-4099 or [email protected]

