Joliet Township Site Cleaned of Unwanted Trash

An abandoned home in Joliet Township was cleaned up after becoming a site for unwanted trash dumping. The site is located in the 700 block of Zurich Road in Joliet Township. The area had become littered with all kinds of trash and neighbors in the community were becoming frustrated at the lack of cleanup. That all changed recently though when Vulcan Material Company, a construction materials supplier, purchased the property and stated that they would begin the process of cleaning up the large trash piles. WJOL has been told by residents in the area that Vulcan has followed through on their promise and has cleaned up the site in question.