Joliet West Boys Bowling Advances to 2020 State Competition
Pictured: Joey Lizzio, Brock Whiteman, Joey Featherstone, Nathan Schram, Anthony Lizzio, Lucas Pirc, Julian Ramos, Kyle Siksta
The Joliet West High School Boys Bowling Team qualified to compete in the IHSA State Boys Bowling Final, which will take place Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, Illinois. The team coaches are Head Coach Reggie Lee and Assistant Coaches Katie Hunt and John Lizzio. The team members are Joey Featherstone, Anthony Lizzio, Joseph Lizzio, Lucas Pirc, Julian Ramos, Nathan Schram, Kyle Siksta, and Brock Whiteman.
Coach Hunt said, “For our Seniors, this is their third year in a row making it to the State Championship Tournament. To say we are proud of them is an understatement. They have done an amazing job helping to shape this program and showing the rest of the team what it takes to be one of the best. They exemplify TIGER PRIDE in every way!”