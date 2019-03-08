Joliet West Vocal Music Department Presents 2019 Spring Musical Narnia

The Joliet West High School Vocal Music Department is proud to present their 2019 Spring Musical, Narnia, which is based on the C.S. Lewis novel The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, with music by Thomas Tierney. A student matinee will take place on March 14th. The public is welcome to attend shows on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m. in the Joliet West High School Auditorium, 401 N Larkin Avenue in Joliet.

The Joliet West Spring Musical is directed by teacher Tim DeBoer and student directors Jamie Gossen and Lydia Richardson. The full cast list is available at http://www.jtwestchoir.org/narnia2019.html.

The musical features a spellbound landscape, filled with creatures of myth and fable, where the children face temptation and fear, but learn deep lessons of courage, unselfishness, and wisdom that help them grow in spirit and prepare them for life in our world. From the excitement of the opening number “Doors and Windows,” to the poetry of “Narnia (You Can’t Imagine),” to the stirring “To Make the World Right Again,” your spirits will soar with all those in this enchanted land.

Tickets may be purchased for $8 in advance at www.jtwestchoir.org or at the door for $10.