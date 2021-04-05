      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet’s Annual Historic Preservation Awards

Apr 5, 2021 @ 11:12am

Nominations for the Annual Historic Preservation Awards are due this Friday (April 9th). Joliet bestows this annual award to recognize properties which have undergone recent exterior and/or interior preservation, restoration, adaptive use, or sympathetic additions. Not only properties – the award also recognizes *people* who exhibit dedication to the field of historic preservation. More information is available at joliet.gov.

Last year’s winners included 623 Western Avenue; 619 McDonough Street; and 10 Hunter Avenue.

Popular Posts
Joliet Police Arrest An Alleged Gang Member During Traffic Stop
Update: Man Identified Following Single Vehicle Crash in Joliet Sunday Night
Scene75 Entertainment Center to Open a 135,000 Sq. Ft. Location in Romeoville
Pfizer Vaccine Appointments Available Today At JJC
Man Shot in Chest in Bolingbrook Parking Lot