Joliet’s Loss is Plainfield’s Gain

WJOL cannot confirm this next story but we have it on good authority that Joliet is losing Dick’s Sporting Goods to Plainfield. The same source that told WJOL about Cooper’s Hawk restaurant moving into the Boulevard Place development in the Costco out lots, is telling WJOL that once their lease is up Dick’s Sporting Goods will be moving and building a two story building at Route 30 and I-55. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a two story retail store in Lombard along Butterfield Road.