JTHS Girls Wrestling Coach Liz Short Named IWCOA Head Wrestling Coach of the Year

Joliet Township High School Girls Wrestling Coach Liz Coach has been named 2023 Head Coach of the Year by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA). Coach Short was selected for the prestigious award through a vote from (IWCOA) membership.

Short began her career as a coach at Central in 2018 with only six girls on the co-ed Central team. Since 2018, team membership has more than tripled under Coach Short’s leadership; and now that Girls Wrestling is an IHSA sanctioned sport, Central and West have consolidated to a girls District-wide team.

The JTHS Girls Wrestling Team had five girls qualify for state this year with Elle Paramo and Nydia Martinez placing second and Chole Wong placing sixth.

Coach Short will receive her award at the 51st Annual Hall of Fame Award Banquet on April 16 at Holiday Inn-Chicago SW in Countryside.