Judge Declares Mistrial Declares in Fatal Beecher Crash Trial

A Will County judge has granted a mistrial in the case of an Orland Park man accused of running a stop sign and killing a mother, her three sons and unborn child. Sean Woulfe was on trial for 16 counts of reckless homicide in the fatal crash in Beecher five years ago. Judge Daniel Rippy made his ruling on Wednesday afternoon after learning that the jury was deadlock and would not be able to come to a consensus. The defense and the prosecution both agreed to the mistrial given the length of time the jury had spent deliberating. A status hearing on the case is set for May 10th.