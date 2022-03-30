      Weather Alert

Judge Declares Mistrial Declares in Fatal Beecher Crash Trial

Mar 30, 2022 @ 1:12pm
Will County Courthouse/ss

A Will County judge has granted a mistrial in the case of an Orland Park man accused of running a stop sign and killing a mother, her three sons and unborn child. Sean Woulfe was on trial for 16 counts of reckless homicide in the fatal crash in Beecher five years ago. Judge Daniel Rippy made his ruling on Wednesday afternoon after learning that the jury was deadlock and would not be able to come to a consensus. The defense and the prosecution both agreed to the mistrial given the length of time the jury had spent deliberating. A status hearing on the case is set for May 10th.

Popular Posts
Fugitive Arrested Following Playdate Rape In New Lenox
Illinois Senate Approves COVID Relief Funding Bill
I-80 Weekend Emergency Repairs In Joliet
Suspect in Motor Vehicle Theft Arrested
Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Arsenal Road and Elwood International Port Road
Connect With Us Listen To Us On