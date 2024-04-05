1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Judge Rules Drew Peterson Mentally Competent To Stand Trial

April 5, 2024 4:27PM CDT
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson. Peterson is set to appear in a southwestern Illinois courtroom Friday, July 29, 2016 for sentencing, after he was convicted in a May murder-for-hire trial. Jurors agreed that Peterson attempted to hire an inmate’s uncle to kill Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)

A former Bolingbrook cop accused of killing his third wife is found to be mentally competent to stand trial. Drew Peterson, who is seeking to have his murder conviction overturned, stood before a judge yesterday in Will County Court. He was found guilty in 2012 for the death of his ex-wife Kathleen Savio and is serving a 38-year sentence. Peterson claims he should get a new trial because his attorney refused to let him testify in his defense.

