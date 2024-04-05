Judge Rules Drew Peterson Mentally Competent To Stand Trial
April 5, 2024 4:27PM CDT
A former Bolingbrook cop accused of killing his third wife is found to be mentally competent to stand trial. Drew Peterson, who is seeking to have his murder conviction overturned, stood before a judge yesterday in Will County Court. He was found guilty in 2012 for the death of his ex-wife Kathleen Savio and is serving a 38-year sentence. Peterson claims he should get a new trial because his attorney refused to let him testify in his defense.