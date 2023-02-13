Killer Queen Show Adds Second Show at Rialto

Photo: Rialto Square Theatre

Due to popular demand, The Rialto Square Theatre has added a second show for one of its upcoming musical act. Killer Queen – A Tribute To Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury was originally scheduled to preform one show one show on Wednesday, July 12.

Now a second show has been added and will take place on Tuesday, July 11, at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM.

Killer Queen’s first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. Lead singer Patrick Myers said,

It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It’s been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers at Red Rocks in America is another highlight. The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It’s really got it’s own kind of magic going on there.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. More info rialtosquare.com.