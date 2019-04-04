Kindergarten Roundups slated for April-May For 2019-2020 School Year In Plainfield D. 202

Plainfield District 202’s 17 elementary schools will hold special “roundup” programs in April and May to welcome new kindergarten students for the 2019-20 school year.

Children must be five years old by September 1, 2019 to start kindergarten this fall. Registration will be taken at the child’s home school. School registration information and forms is posted on the District 202 web site (www.psd202.org) and on the individual elementary web sites under “Parents and Students.”

Please call your home school directly for more information.

District 202 elementary school kindergarten roundup information:

Central – May 16th, 6:15-7:45 p.m. (815) 436-9278.

Charles Reed – May 7th, 6-7 p.m. (815) 254-2160.

Creekside – April 25th, 5:30-6:15 p.m. (815) 577-4700.

Crystal Lawns – May 14th, 5:30 p.m. (815) 436-9519.

Eagle Pointe – May 9th, 6-7 p.m. (815) 577-4800.

Eichelberger – May 2nd, 6-7 p.m. Please call the school to RSVP. (815) 577-3606.

Freedom – May 7th, 6-6:45 p.m. for half-day kindergarten and 7-7:45 p.m. for full-day kindergarten. (815) 254-4005.

Grand Prairie – May 9th, 6-7 p.m. (815) 436-7000

Lakewood Falls – May 23rd, 5-6 p.m. (815) 439-4560.

Liberty – Kindergarten “screeners” scheduled for May 31st. Please call the school for an appointment (815) 609-3037. Kindergarten Parent Information Night will be held on 8/13 at 6:00 pm.

Lincoln – May 21st, 6 p.m. (815) 577-4500.

Meadow View – May 14th, 6 p.m. (815) 439-4828.

Ridge – April 16th, 6-6:45 p.m.; Raptor Reading Rallies on May 2nd, 9th and 16th at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. (815) 577-4630.

River View – May 16th, 6 p.m. (815) 439-4840.

Thomas Jefferson –April 29th, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Please call the school to sign up in advance. (815) 577-2021.

Walker’s Grove – April 25th, 5:30-6:30 p.m. for full-day kindergarten; 7-8 p.m. for half-day kindergarten. (815) 439-2885

Wesmere – May 9th, 6-7 p.m. (815) 439-3244.