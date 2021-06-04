Kinzinger Discussing Made In Americas Act

Congressman Adam Kinzinger is speaking about the Made in Americas Act. The Illinois Republican spoke yesterday about the bill he introduced with Congressman Jason Crow. Kinzinger says the act would cover 100-percent of a business’ expenses to relocate to the United States and provide a 30-percent tax credit. Companies willing to relocate to countries closer to the U.S. would receive a 60-percent relocation credit and a 15-percent production credit. Kinzinger says he hopes the bill will help address vulnerabilities in the U.S. supply chain.