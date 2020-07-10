Lansing Man Arrested For Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Solicitation to Meet a child
Will County Adult Detention Facility/Joshua McGhee
A 21-year old Lansing man has been arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and solicitation to meet a child in Will County. Park Forest police department made the arrest of Joshua McGhee of the 19,100 block of Roy Street in Lansing. According to the public records, McGhee was arrested on Tuesday, July 7th at approximately at 8:30 p.m and being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. McGhee faces a felony and misdemeanor charge of solicitation to meet a child. His bond is set at $75,000.