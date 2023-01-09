Largest Hand Made Guitar Sculpture Ever Created Coming To The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum On Route 66 In Joliet

The artwork, named GIGANTAR, courtesy of Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in downtown Joliet.

The largest hand-made guitar sculpture ever created is coming to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in downtown Joliet. The artwork, named GIGANTAR, will begin its nearly week-long trek to the museum on Saturday, January 14th starting with a celebrity-fill launch party at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

After making stops in downstate Illinois, GIGANTAR will travel north on Route 66 and will arrive in Joliet on Friday, January 20th where a celebratory lighting ceremony will take place outside at the museum at 5:00pm. The public is invited to attend the event that will feature many acclaimed Illinois musicians scheduled to appear including Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum commissioned world-renowned artist Shannon (MacDonald) to create the 24-foot tall sculpture. Shannon has created artwork for many in the entertainment industry as well as the worlds of sports and politics including Cheap Trick, The Beatles, Sylvester Stallone, James Dean, Jackie Kennedy, Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, Princess Diana of Wales, JFK Jr. and more.

Beginning in New Jersey, GIGANTAR will make its way across 5-states on an open flat- bed truck, stopping at prestigious and historical sites on the way to its final destination adorning the entrance to the museum in downtown Joliet. “GIGANTAR will be the museum’s icon,” said Ron Romero, Executive Director of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum. “We are thrilled with the work Shannon has done and we can’t wait to show it to music lovers throughout Illinois and the world.”

“I am proud to bring this amazing sculpture to life,” Shannon said. “From New Jersey to Joliet, everyone involved has worked very hard.” Event sponsors include the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Heritage Corridor Destinations, Old National Bank, Legacy Express Trucking and D’Arcy Buick GMC and Harrah’s Joliet Hotel & Casino.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229. The Museum exists to preserve the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois while educating visitors about our rich music history. Our mission will meet our goals through its operation of a world-class museum that collects, preserves and exhibits artifacts of artists who have reached national and international recognition, and by providing enlightening educational programs. For more information, please visit www.RoadToRock.org.