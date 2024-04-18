Latin Music Acts Announced For Sunday At The Taster Of Joliet

The Joliet Park District is excited to announce Los Huracanes del Norte as the Sunday night headliner at the 2024 Taste of Joliet.

Los Huracanes del Norte have been nominated for 3 Grammys, produced 68 albums and were just awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They will take the stage at 7 PM on Sunday, June 23rd. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.tasteofjoliet.com.

“Our Sunday crowds have grown year over year, and we are hoping for more of the same in 2024,” said Executive Director Brad Staab.

The rest of Sunday’s lineup includes: RVL es Rival, Alianza del Monte, and Mariachi De Joliet.

The 2024 Taste of Joliet is brought to you by D’Arcy GMC and the Joliet Park District.