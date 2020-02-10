Lawmakers At Capitol Continuing To Tackle Corruption
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Lawmakers at the Illinois Capitol are continuing to tackle corruption. Current and former inspectors general appeared before the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform Thursday to describe ways to hold lawmakers accountable for their actions. The goal of the commission is to close any loopholes in the state’s ethics codes. The commission was formed after federal corruption investigations involving a former state Senator and former state Representative became public.