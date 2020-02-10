      Weather Alert

Lawmakers At Capitol Continuing To Tackle Corruption

Feb 10, 2020 @ 11:42am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Lawmakers at the Illinois Capitol are continuing to tackle corruption. Current and former inspectors general appeared before the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform Thursday to describe ways to hold lawmakers accountable for their actions. The goal of the commission is to close any loopholes in the state’s ethics codes. The commission was formed after federal corruption investigations involving a former state Senator and former state Representative became public.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law