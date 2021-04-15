Lawmakers Set To Debate Modernization Of FOID Card, CCL
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file)
State lawmakers may begin debating a proposal this month that would modernize FOID cards and concealed carry licenses. Illinois State Police are asking lawmakers to help with the process of creating an electronic card, one that would consolidate FOID and concealed carry licenses. The proposal would also allow for automatic renewal of FOID cards if a person has a concealed carry license or does voluntary fingerprinting.