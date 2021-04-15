      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Lawmakers Set To Debate Modernization Of FOID Card, CCL

Apr 15, 2021 @ 11:56am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file)

State lawmakers may begin debating a proposal this month that would modernize FOID cards and concealed carry licenses. Illinois State Police are asking lawmakers to help with the process of creating an electronic card, one that would consolidate FOID and concealed carry licenses. The proposal would also allow for automatic renewal of FOID cards if a person has a concealed carry license or does voluntary fingerprinting.

Popular Posts
Update: Teen With Autism Found Unresponsive In Romeoville Preserve Cause of Death Reported
Long Lines in Crest Hill But NOT For A Vaccine
Body Discovered in Theodore Marsh
Vaccine Appointments Available for Joliet West Fieldhouse on Friday
Manhunt In Kearney Glen Subdivision Began With Man Pointing Gun At Woman