Lawsuits Challenging Pritzker’s Stay-At-Home Order Heard
In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Several lawsuits challenging Governor J.B. Pritzker are back in court. Hearings were held yesterday on suits brought by state Representative Darren Bailey and several other plaintiffs, with arguments presented alleging that Pritzker abused his power by implementing the order near the beginning of the pandemic. The government made a motion to dismiss several consolidated cases. No word on when a ruling will be made.