Lawyers For Madigan Seek To Get Part Of Indictment Dismissed

Lawyers for embattled former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan are looking to get part of his indictment tossed out. The Chicago Tribune reports court filings argue that racketeering charges against Madigan fail to make a connection between benefits the he is accused of receiving from utility giants ComEd and AT&T Illinois. Madigan’s legal team also accuses federal prosecutors of misleading the chief judge in applications to tap the phones of former Chicago Alderman Daniel Solis. The ex-House Speaker was indicted on charges of conspiring to participate in an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019.