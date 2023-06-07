1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lawyers For Man Charged In 1972 Naperville Murder Want Statements Excluded

June 7, 2023 12:10PM CDT
Lawyers For Man Charged In 1972 Naperville Murder Want Statements Excluded
This Wednesday, June 2, 2021, photo provided by the Naperville Police Department in Naperville, Ill., shows Barry Lee Whelpley. Authorities say Whelpley, a 76-year-old Minnesota man, has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago. (Naperville Police Department via AP)

Attorneys for a Minnesota man charged with the murder of a Naperville teen nearly 50 years ago are seeking to exclude statements he made to police. Barry Lee Whelpley is accused of stabbing 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson to death in July 1972. Police arrested him two years ago in Minnesota after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. His lawyers filed a motion arguing statements he made to investigators should excluded because they were a continuation of an interrogation deemed inadmissible.

