Lawyers For Man Charged In 1972 Naperville Murder Want Statements Excluded
June 7, 2023 12:10PM CDT
Attorneys for a Minnesota man charged with the murder of a Naperville teen nearly 50 years ago are seeking to exclude statements he made to police. Barry Lee Whelpley is accused of stabbing 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson to death in July 1972. Police arrested him two years ago in Minnesota after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. His lawyers filed a motion arguing statements he made to investigators should excluded because they were a continuation of an interrogation deemed inadmissible.