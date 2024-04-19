Lemont Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide At Motel

Lemont police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a local motel. Authorities say officers responded yesterday morning to the D-Lux Budget Inn near 123rd and Archer on a report of a disturbance. Officers found a woman who was shot to death and Richard Crane dead of a self-inflicted gunshot. Investigators determined the weapon used in the murder was the same used in the suicide. Police are still trying to figure out the relationship between Crane and the woman.