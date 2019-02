Chicago will be electing its first African-American woman as mayor. Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will face off against each other in an April 2nd runoff after both won enough votes in yesterday’s election. Lightfoot finished first and Preckwinkle came in second out of a record field of 14 candidates. The winner of the runoff will replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who chose not to run for a third term.