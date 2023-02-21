Lightfoot Walks Back Comments About Not Voting

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Mayor Lightfoot is walking back comments she made at a “Get Out the Vote” rally on the South Side over the weekend. Lightfoot said anyone planning to vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas in next week’s mayoral election should stay home and not vote. The mayor responded yesterday to backlash over the comments, saying she misspoke in the heat of a campaign rally. Garcia called the remarks reprehensible and divisive rhetoric.