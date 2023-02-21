1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lightfoot Walks Back Comments About Not Voting

February 21, 2023 1:02PM CST
Share
Lightfoot Walks Back Comments About Not Voting
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Mayor Lightfoot is walking back comments she made at a “Get Out the Vote” rally on the South Side over the weekend.  Lightfoot said anyone planning to vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas in next week’s mayoral election should stay home and not vote.  The mayor responded yesterday to backlash over the comments, saying she misspoke in the heat of a campaign rally.  Garcia called the remarks reprehensible and divisive rhetoric.

Popular Posts

1

Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet
2

Downer's Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
3

Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield
4

Willow Springs Man Charged With DUI For Fatal I-55 Crash On Monday In Bolingbrook
5

Man Arrested After Leaving Child in Joliet Hotel Room

Recent Posts