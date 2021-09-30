Lightfoot Wants To Keep Bears In Chicago, But Prepared To Move On

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot remains committed to keeping the Bears in the city but is prepared to move on if the team chooses to leave. The mayor spoke to the media yesterday following news that the Bears have signed an agreement to purchase Arlington Park in the northwest suburbs. Lightfoot called on the team to “come to the table” if they want changes made to Soldier Field. However, she made it clear the city will continue to maximize the use of the iconic stadium. Churchill Downs announced the sale price for Arlington Park was just over 197-million-dollars.