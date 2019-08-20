Lincoln-Way Central Issues Statement And Hands Over Investigation Of Embezzlement To Law Enforcement
File photo/Lincoln-Way Central
The Will County Sheriff’s Department is taking over the investigation of embezzlement at Lincoln-Way Central Athletic Department. A statement from Lincoln-Way reads, “While developing the annual budget, Lincoln-Way 210 administration uncovered financial discrepancies in the Lincoln-Way Central Athletic Department. The administration notified the independent inspector general who conducted an investigation. Lincoln-Way administration also investigated the discrepancies, resulting in the resignation of one Lincoln-Way employee. All information was turned over to the Will County Sheriff’s Department, and no further comment can be made at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.”
Reports from Chicago media say the embezzlement may have involved nearly $2 million, but WJOL has learned the dollar amount in question is substantially less.