Live Poultry Shows Canceled At Illinois State Fair

Live poultry shows are canceled at the Illinois State Fair this year due to concerns about the bird flu. Junior poultry exhibitors will still have an opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual poster competition. The Illinois Department of Agriculture issued emergency rules that took effect on April 5th. The emergency rule bans the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets, and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of bird flu.