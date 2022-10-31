Lockport To Help Local Church Collect Items For Ukraine

For the second time this year, a City of Lockport employee in conjunction with her church is organizing healthcare and other good to be sent to Ukraine. You can drop off supplies at Lockport City Hall, 222 E. Ninth Street from 8:00am to 4:00pm. No clothes or food are will be accepted. They are looking for supplies that can be used in a medical or hospital setting. Guaze, bandages, cold and flu relievers, eye drops, blankets and more. No clothing or food is needed.

Donna Nevels is with the City of Lockport and Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Palos Park and says volunteers will also be needed Thursday through Friday, November 3-5th.

Below is a list of items needed.