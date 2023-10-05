Longtime WJOL Host Of Outdoor Notebook Being Remembered As Kind Man Who Always Had A Smile On His Face

Robert A. Maciulis was born January 20, 1947, beloved son of the late Felicia Maciulis, nee Savrimas, and the late Albert Maciulis. Devoted husband of Susan (nee Semetulskis) Maciulis for almost 53 years.

Graduate of St. Ignatius High School, Rob attended Loyola University where he earned his Master’s degree. A popular teacher at Lindbloom High School, Rob went on to become a dean at Davea Career Center.

Always an avid outdoorsman, Rob left academia in 1972 to publish his own newspaper called “The Outdoor Notebook”. He also wrote outdoor columns for the Herald News, Southtown Star and various other daily newspapers. He was the Illinois Editor of “Midwest Outdoors” from 1975 to 1979 and his articles have been published in Gray’s Sporting Journal, Federation of Fly Fishers, Illinois Game and Fish, and the Badger Sportsman. For more than three decades, he produced and hosted the Outdoor Notebook radio show on WJOL. His 40 year career as an outdoor journalist earned him induction into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2008, Rob returned to the academic world and joined the staff at Lemont Township High School. He was the fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and was known affectionately as Unka Rob to his great nieces and nephews.

As a devoted pet owner, Rob will be remembered with a smile on his face and golden retriever at his side.