Luau Fundraiser To Be Held For Abraham Lincoln National Cemetary Support Committee

Dust off that Hawaiian shirt as Saturday, May 11th, the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetary Support Committee will be holding a fund raiser at the Lockport VFW Post #5788 on 9th Street. A Hawaiian Themed Dinner of Pulled Pork, Huli Huli Chicken and Spam Kabab, among other delicacies, await your feasting. Aloha Chicago Entertainment will provide the Hula Dancers and Polynisian Fire Dancers.

Tickets are $40 and include Dinner, Entertainment and a Welcome Drink. Dinner starts at 6:30pm, with entertainment kicking off at 8:00pm. Proceeds of the event help to raise funds for the construction of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and provide information about ALNC and the services offered to veterans and their families.

200 tickets are available, and you can purchase them at the VFW post. For more information, call 815-838-1066. Sponsorships are also available.