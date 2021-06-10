Major Crash Investigation In Joliet

Joliet Police Officers responded to a crash Wednesday night at about 10:30 pm. in the area of Route 53 (South Chicago Street) and Doris Avenue for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.
A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a motorcycle driven by a 57-year-old male of Joliet was northbound on Route 53 approaching Doris in the inside lane at which time the motorcycle struck a sport utility vehicle driven by a 69-year-old male of Watseka that was turning left from southbound Route 53 to eastbound Doris Avenue.
The 57-year-old male driver was ejected from his motorcycle and was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was uninjured in the crash. This crash is currently under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.